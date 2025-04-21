WPWealth LLP Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 9.5% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

