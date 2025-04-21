Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.38 Million in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Reliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Reliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $276.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $326.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.