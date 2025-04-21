Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $768,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

CSGP opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.71 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

