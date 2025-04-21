Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.22 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.