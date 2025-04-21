TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $38.57 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,961 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.18% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,860,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $73,073,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 995,735 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 612.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 929,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 824,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

