Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,675 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

