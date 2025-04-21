Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $483.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.80 and its 200 day moving average is $535.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

