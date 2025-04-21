Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 99 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $452.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

