TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Invests $23.16 Million in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 984,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,187,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000.

NYSE:SOBO opened at $24.55 on Monday. South Bow Co. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

