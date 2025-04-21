Natixis Purchases 99,535 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,535 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in News were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

