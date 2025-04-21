TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $47.17 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $47,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $197.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

