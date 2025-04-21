Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 318.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381,449 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

ANET stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.