MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,366 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Pure Storage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 311,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $41.79 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

