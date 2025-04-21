The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $509.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.57 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $561.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

