Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $40,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

