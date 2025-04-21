Capital World Investors Purchases 287,028 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital World Investors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $214,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

