WPWealth LLP Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 179.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of DFSB opened at $51.29 on Monday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

