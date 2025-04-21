WPWealth LLP Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WPWealth LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

