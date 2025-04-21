Voss Capital LP Has $10.83 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Voss Capital LP cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,645 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for about 0.8% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 59.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlueLinx by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

NYSE:BXC opened at $71.70 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

