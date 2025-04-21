International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the period. International Money Express makes up approximately 2.8% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Voss Capital LP owned 0.06% of International Money Express worth $38,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in International Money Express by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 313,303 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Trading Up 3.0 %

IMXI stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $379.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Money Express

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.