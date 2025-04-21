Voss Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 1.8% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.