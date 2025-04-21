WPWealth LLP Acquires Shares of 8,372 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZOCT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter worth $6,288,000. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter worth $5,173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter worth about $2,278,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000.

NYSEARCA ZOCT opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

