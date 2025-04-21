WPWealth LLP Acquires Shares of 8,372 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZOCT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter worth $6,288,000. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter worth $5,173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter worth about $2,278,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Price Performance

NYSEARCA ZOCT opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.