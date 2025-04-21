Voss Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Voss Capital LP owned 0.46% of Lantern Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

(Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.