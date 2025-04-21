Voss Capital LP Takes $2.57 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Voss Capital LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 332,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,659,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $5.94 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.