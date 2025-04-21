Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP owned 0.18% of Sotera Health worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sotera Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

