Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 114,072 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.83% of Comerica worth $311,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

