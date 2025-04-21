Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 2.1% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $256,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,694,000 after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 478,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $93.39 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

