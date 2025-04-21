Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,257 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,261,000 after acquiring an additional 599,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after acquiring an additional 537,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,802,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,703,000 after purchasing an additional 382,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,010.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

