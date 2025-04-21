Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 44,209 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argus downgraded Copart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

