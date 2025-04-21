MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,705 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.