Comparing Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) and Its Competitors

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) is one of 1,075 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Contineum Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Contineum Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contineum Therapeutics N/A -49.92% -20.52% Contineum Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contineum Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contineum Therapeutics $50.00 million $22.72 million -0.94 Contineum Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.72

Analyst Ratings

Contineum Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Contineum Therapeutics. Contineum Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contineum Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Contineum Therapeutics Competitors 8505 22397 50587 1365 2.54

Contineum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 436.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 231.91%. Given Contineum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Contineum Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Contineum Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

