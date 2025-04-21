Ostrum Asset Management Purchases 1,050 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ostrum Asset Management raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

