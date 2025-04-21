Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

