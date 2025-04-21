Natixis Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $140.27 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

