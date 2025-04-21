Natixis Purchases 29,607 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

