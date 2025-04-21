Head to Head Contrast: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and West Coast Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $156.22 million 4.56 $51.60 million $2.84 13.68 West Coast Community Bancorp $123.69 million 3.30 $29.58 million $3.39 11.39

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than West Coast Community Bancorp. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community Bankshares pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.81% 10.35% 1.64% West Coast Community Bancorp 23.91% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Community Bankshares and West Coast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Given First Community Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, merchant services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, wire and ACH manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. West Coast Community Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

