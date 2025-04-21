Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after buying an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after buying an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $141.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

