ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

ARKK stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

