Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 5,659.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.27% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $123.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.47. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $189.23.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

