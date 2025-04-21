Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Reduced by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

