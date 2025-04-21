Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.87.

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $367.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.67. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

