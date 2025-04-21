ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 45,400.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,975 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ARKG opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

