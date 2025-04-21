Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 826 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $21,104,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,187. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

