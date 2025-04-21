Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

