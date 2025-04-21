Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 22,557 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,258,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $406,728,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,591,000 after buying an additional 1,574,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,026,000 after buying an additional 1,062,904 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

