Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.59.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

