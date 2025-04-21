Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

