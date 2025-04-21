Medifast (MED) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Medifast has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.500-0.000 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.25 million. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Medifast has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.