Randstad (RANJY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect Randstad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Randstad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $18.75 on Monday. Randstad has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.8427 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Randstad’s payout ratio is 197.14%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

