Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,271,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Lights Acquisition by 6,880.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 486,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $10.95.

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

